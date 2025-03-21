What Does Out-The-Door Price Mean When Buying A Car?

It's tempting to buy a new car right now since some brand-new models are available for less than $20k. Electric vehicles are also becoming more affordable, while second-hand cars make a good option as long as you know a few things to look out for when buying a used car. However, for first-time buyers out there, they need to be wary of making hasty decisions at the dealership, so they can spare themselves from financial troubles.

It is common for buyers to only check the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of the vehicle they are buying. Unbeknownst to first-time buyers, the actual cost of purchasing a car is much higher than what's plastered on the deal signs outside the dealership and written on the brochures. The out-the-door price is a term that refers to the total amount a buyer must pay to drive the car off the lot. It does not only give the value of the vehicle, but also covers all other expenses that will be incurred from purchasing it.

At some dealerships, they refer to out-the-door cost as the TTL for tax, title, and license — the non-negotiables in car ownership. Either way, knowing the out-the-door price is an important step when buying a car as it gives buyers a clearer picture of the financial commitment required by the deal before signing any paperwork.

