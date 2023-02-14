Why Winning A Car May Be More Trouble Than It Is Worth

If you won a car or any other vehicle and didn't intend to keep it, you can always sell it. It is yours now — just know you'll have to set aside more money to pay taxes on the sale. You already know that the car is brand new, but it won't be if you drive it off the dealership's forecourt. The best place to get top dollar for that brand new car is to sell it right back to the dealership before you've even turned the key for the first time. That way, they can still sell it as new, or at the very least, not-driven with zero mileage.

If the dealership won't play ball for some reason, it's up to you to sell things. It might be a wise decision to get someone to haul the car to your house, so it doesn't pick up any additional miles on the odometer. You won't have to get it serviced or most of the other tweaks recommended for the best sale value, but it's probably good to get it detailed or at least wash the outside. You might not even have to talk to anyone for a private sale. Many sites like Carvana, Give Me The VIN, or CarMax will buy your car, and even pick it up from you if you're in an area they service.