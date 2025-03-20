Can You Connect AirPods To Two Devices At Once? Here's What You Need To Know

There's no denying that AirPods are the best wireless earbuds for your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. With Apple-exclusive features like location finding, control customization, and automatic in-ear detection, they make the experience a lot smoother for Apple users.

But while AirPods are indeed most compatible with Apple devices, at the end of the day, they're still just Bluetooth earbuds. This means you can readily connect them to any other Bluetooth-enabled source out there. AirPods can work with Android phones, non-macOS computers, and even smart TVs.

The question now, though, is: can you connect your AirPods to two different devices at the same time? Maybe you have an iPhone and an iPad and want to use the earbuds with both. Or perhaps you prefer to borrow your significant other's AirPods instead of buying your own.

The short answer to that is yes: AirPods can be paired with two or more devices at once. They'll still only work for one device at a time, but you won't have to repeat the pairing process after each use. But how exactly would this look if you were using two Apple devices versus two random ones with different operating systems?

