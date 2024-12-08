Can You Use AirPods On Windows Computers?

If you have an iPhone, you might own (or might have thought about buying) a pair of AirPods. And why not? Wired earphones and headphones are a thing of the past, and there's plenty of advantages to switching to AirPods.

For one, some AirPods come with noise cancellation and voice isolation for a better listening and speaking experience. They're also pretty long-lasting at a maximum of 30 hours of listening time. Plus, AirPods are packed with hidden features, such as automatic switching to another Apple device you're signed into, customizable touch gestures, and notification announcements.

However, AirPods are originally designed to work seamlessly with Apple products. So what if you have a Windows computer instead? Can you still use AirPods with your PC? The short answer is yes — AirPods definitely work with Windows computers too. There are some caveats, though. We'll cover what these are and how exactly you can connect your AirPods to Windows.

