What Do The Numbers Mean In Minesweeper & Why Are They So Important?

If you had a Microsoft computer in the 90s, chances are you've probably come across the classic logic puzzle game Minesweeper. Released by Microsoft in 1990, the game board is composed of squares, the number set by the player or a default difficulty. Within this grid lay a certain number of mines — click on a mine and you lose. Sometimes the boards can get crazy, with some Minesweeper boards containing tens of thousands of mines. Because it remains an incredibly accessible game with no graphics requirements, virtually any smartphone or PC with an internet connection can play Minesweeper for free, hence its popularity — and differing strategies.

Since there's no clear indication of which square has a mine at the very start of the game, the first click is largely luck-based, with even world-class speedrunners typically starting in different locations on the board. Typically, after the first click, a certain amount of squares clear themselves, and other squares are marked with numbers, ranging from 1 to 8. So what do the numbers mean?

The answer's fairly intuitive once you understand the concept — the numbers indicate how many mines are present in the adjacent squares. For example, let's say a square you cleared has a number "2" on it. That indicates that there are exactly two mines within one square of that tile; this includes squares diagonally next to it as well. Let's elaborate a bit on exactly how this works and why they're so crucial to playing Minesweeper.

