Toyota Crown Vs. Lexus ES: How Do These Premium Sedans Compare?

For the 2023 model year, Toyota resurrected the Toyota Crown nameplate that had been dormant in North America for 50 years. The company had been making this car in Japan for all that time, but this model year saw a revamp for the car into a mid-size luxury hybrid sedan. While Toyota is a beloved company that continuously produces some of the most reliable vehicles on the marketplace, few people would consider them to be luxury vehicles. For that label, you would need to go over to Lexus. Since its launch for the 1990 model year, Lexus has been the luxury arm of Toyota and has enjoyed great success fulfilling that space, and one of the cornerstones of that company is the Lexus ES, the mid-size luxury sedan that has been on the market since that very first model year and is among the company's most successful models.

With these two mid-size sedan models being produced ostensibly by the same company, you may be wondering what exactly distinguishes them from one another. Are they simply just the same car that has different branding, or are there substantial differences that would make a person prefer one car over the other? We are going to break down the powertrains, the trims, the features, the interiors, the receptions, and the prices of the 2025 Lexus ES and Toyota Crown and see where there is overlap and where they diverge. This way you can have a better handle on determining which luxury sedan from the Japanese automaker is the best fit for your life.