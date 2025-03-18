Are There Any Benefits To Driving A 2WD Truck Instead Of A 4WD?
Trucks and SUVs with a four-wheel (4WD) or all-wheel (AWD) drivetrain have an advantage over two-wheel-drive (2WD) vehicles in carrying heavy loads, off-roading, or driving in wintry or inclement weather. 4WD unlocks better traction over wet roads, rainy weather, or loose gravel, making them ideal for paved and unpaved roads. Since all four wheels are turning in a four-wheel drivetrain, 4WD is a better bet during the winter or if you like off-roading on weekends.
However, 4WD has disadvantages that a 2WD truck can fully exploit in the daily drive. For starters, a 2WD truck will cost less than a 4WD truck, typically around $1,500 to upwards of $2,000 or more at retail. In addition, a 2WD truck will weigh less since it has fewer drivetrain hardware. And since fewer moving parts exist, maintenance will be more affordable and straightforward in a 2WD truck. If fewer parts exist, there is a reduced incidence of breakage or failure in the long run.
2WD is more fuel-efficient and has a higher tow rating
A 2WD truck weighs less than a 4WD since it doesn't need the various differentials, transfer cases, and other mechanical doodads to turn all four wheels. Less weight means the engine doesn't have to work as hard to motivate the truck, which translates to better fuel economy. For instance, a diesel Chevy Silverado 2WD achieves an EPA-rated 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 26 combined. Selecting the optional 4WD system reduces the fuel economy ratings to 27 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.
For some users, the reduced fuel economy of a 4WD truck is worth the added traction, grip, and off-road capabilities. But if most of your driving is on city streets, highways, or smooth tarmac, a lighter 2WD truck will reap dividends at the pumps. The same applies if you do a lot of hauling or towing. Since 2WD trucks weigh less, they typically have a higher GVWR or Gross Vehicle Weight Rating, enabling them to have a higher towing capacity than a heavier 4WD truck.
Of course, any truck's payload and towing capacity are worth considering if you frequently tow or carry heavy loads, regardless if you have 2WD or 4WD. A solid rule is to stay below 10% of the max tow rating for better handling, safer towing, and to prevent overstressing the engine and transmission.