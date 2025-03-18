Are There Any Benefits To Driving A 2WD Truck Instead Of A 4WD?

A 2WD truck weighs less than a 4WD since it doesn't need the various differentials, transfer cases, and other mechanical doodads to turn all four wheels. Less weight means the engine doesn't have to work as hard to motivate the truck, which translates to better fuel economy. For instance, a diesel Chevy Silverado 2WD achieves an EPA-rated 23 mpg city, 29 mpg highway, and 26 combined. Selecting the optional 4WD system reduces the fuel economy ratings to 27 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined.

For some users, the reduced fuel economy of a 4WD truck is worth the added traction, grip, and off-road capabilities. But if most of your driving is on city streets, highways, or smooth tarmac, a lighter 2WD truck will reap dividends at the pumps. The same applies if you do a lot of hauling or towing. Since 2WD trucks weigh less, they typically have a higher GVWR or Gross Vehicle Weight Rating, enabling them to have a higher towing capacity than a heavier 4WD truck.

Of course, any truck's payload and towing capacity are worth considering if you frequently tow or carry heavy loads, regardless if you have 2WD or 4WD. A solid rule is to stay below 10% of the max tow rating for better handling, safer towing, and to prevent overstressing the engine and transmission.

