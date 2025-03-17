What Does The White Heart Emoji Mean? (And How To Use It)

The first text message, a "Merry Christmas" greeting, was sent by British software programmer Neil Papworth in 1992. A year later, Nokia launched the Nokia 2110 — the first phone with the ability to send texts. In 2002, Sony launched the Ericsson T68i — the first phone that could send multimedia messages.

Advertisement

By 2011, messaging apps were helping people stay connected with friends and family, with the likes of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger becoming a key source of communication and sending billions of messages per day. Messaging apps are still here, and now offer more ways to send messages than just a combination of a few words and letters. On all of them you have the option to use the emoji, which helps you better express your ideas or emotions.

There are more than 200 popular emoji, each usually having a particular meaning. For instance, a smiling-face emoji is used when you want to express positive feelings. However, the same can't be said about the white heart emoji. The message this emoji is trying to convey depends on the situation it's used in and the person it's sent to.

Advertisement