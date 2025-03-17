Can You Turn Off The Starlink Feature On iPhone? Here's What You Need To Know

Living in an RV and hiking in Yellowstone National Park (or any other national park in the US, really) have one thing in common: at some point, you'll end up in an area with no cell service. This can be extremely frustrating, especially when you have no other way to reach people when an emergency happens. But lucky for you, worrying about non-existent signal bars is a thing of the past, thanks to direct-to-cell satellite services like the recently launched T-Mobile Starlink beta program.

T-Mobile Starlink connects your smartphone straight to a satellite, which acts as the cell tower and delivers your text for you. It also helps you receive messages just as easily. As long as you're outdoors and have an unobstructed view of the sky, you should have no trouble accessing the service.

When the T-Mobile Starlink beta was first introduced in late 2024, it only supported Samsung phones. Since the iOS 18.3 update in January 2025, though, other iPhone models are now compatible with it too.

But can you opt out of the service and turn off the Starlink feature on your iPhone if you choose not to use it? The short answer is yes, but in some cases, you might not even need to.