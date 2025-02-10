How To Register For T-Mobile's Starlink Beta Test

T-Mobile aired a Super Bowl 2025 ad spot to announce the launch of its direct-to-cell satellite connectivity service, which was developed in partnership with SpaceX. More than two years after the original announcement, the T-Mobile Starlink service is finally opening early testing for everyone. In fact, even customers of rival carriers such as Verizon and AT&T can sign up for the service. Notably, T-Mobile will be offering its satellite-to-phone product for free until July, culminating with the official launch of the service.

You don't need any specialized hardware for your phone to link up with the satellite network. Any compatible phone will automatically connect with the network beamed by Starlink satellite as soon as it goes out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The carrier says T-Mobile Starlink will also relay Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) to anyone in range of the signal across the country. In the early phase, only sending and receiving text messages is allowed. Soon, users will also be able to send picture messages, as well.

The service works with Android and Apple smartphones. Moreover, you don't need any special app, as the default pre-installed messaging app will do the job just fine. T-Mobile says it will eventually enable calling and data facilities for its satellite-to-phone service. "We are also collaborating with our global roaming partners and SpaceX to offer satellite services to our customers when traveling abroad or in international waters in the future," adds the company.

