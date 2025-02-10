How To Register For T-Mobile's Starlink Beta Test
T-Mobile aired a Super Bowl 2025 ad spot to announce the launch of its direct-to-cell satellite connectivity service, which was developed in partnership with SpaceX. More than two years after the original announcement, the T-Mobile Starlink service is finally opening early testing for everyone. In fact, even customers of rival carriers such as Verizon and AT&T can sign up for the service. Notably, T-Mobile will be offering its satellite-to-phone product for free until July, culminating with the official launch of the service.
You don't need any specialized hardware for your phone to link up with the satellite network. Any compatible phone will automatically connect with the network beamed by Starlink satellite as soon as it goes out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The carrier says T-Mobile Starlink will also relay Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEAs) to anyone in range of the signal across the country. In the early phase, only sending and receiving text messages is allowed. Soon, users will also be able to send picture messages, as well.
The service works with Android and Apple smartphones. Moreover, you don't need any special app, as the default pre-installed messaging app will do the job just fine. T-Mobile says it will eventually enable calling and data facilities for its satellite-to-phone service. "We are also collaborating with our global roaming partners and SpaceX to offer satellite services to our customers when traveling abroad or in international waters in the future," adds the company.
Everything you need to know about registering
In order to sign up for T-Mobile Starlink, head over to the official registration page and enter your name, phone number, and email address. T-Mobile says all phones launched broadly in the last four years can latch on to the satellite network. Following is the current list of phones that support T-Mobile Starlink satellite-to-phone connectivity:
- Apple iPhone 14 and later (including Plus, Pro & Pro Max)
- Samsung Galaxy S21 and later (including Plus, Ultra and Fan Edition)
- Google Pixel 9 (including Pro, Pro Fold, & Pro XL)
- Motorola 2024 and later (including razr, razr+, edge and g series)
- Samsung Galaxy A14, A15, A16, A35, A53, A54
- Samsung Galaxy X Cover6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and later
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and later
- REVVL 7 (including Pro)
As far as the pricing goes, T-Mobile will offer it for free to all the selected testers. Once the service commercially launches in July, it will be available at no extra cost for customers on the Go5G Next plan. For the rest of T-Mobile subscribers, they can add it to their existing connection at a flat fee of $15 per month. However, if enthusiasts register their interest in accessing it during February, they will get a discounted rate of $10 per month. For folks who want to stick with their existing carrier but still want to enjoy T-Mobile's direct-to-cell satellite network, they can avail it for a fee worth $20 on a monthly basis.