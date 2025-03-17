How To Clear Your System Data On Mac

A sure-fire way to prevent your Mac from slowing down and avoid errors like "Your startup disk is almost full" is to regularly free up storage space. There are several things you can do to achieve this, from deleting unwanted apps and files to moving some of your data to the cloud. However, beyond these obvious steps, you should also consider System Data on your Mac (previously known as System or Other in older macOS versions). That's because it can take up a major chunk of your Mac's internal storage space, without you even noticing.

As the name suggests, System Data refers to files collected by macOS. But what exactly does this "System Data" include? Why does it grow large? And more importantly, how do you clear it? In this guide, we'll answer all of these questions so you can reclaim that valuable storage space on your Mac without having to delete anything important. Let's get started!