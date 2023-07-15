How To Delete Apps On Mac

Chances are if you use a Mac, you also have at least a few apps installed. Similarly, there's also a good chance that at some point in your Mac's lifetime you'll want or need to remove some of those apps from it.

This may be due to the installation of a new version of macOS, which is incompatible with older software. Or an app's developer might end support, replacing it with an entirely new (similar) one. Perhaps you don't use an app anymore, or it's been experiencing more bugs and glitches as the years have gone on. Or maybe you just need more free space and there are a few apps you don't use that often taking up too much room.

Whatever the reason, deleting or uninstalling apps on your Mac is pretty simple — there's also more than one way to do it. Though it's important to note that some proprietary Mac apps like Find My, Music, Siri, and so on cannot be deleted. These instructions only apply to non-essential (or at least what Apple deems essential) pre-installed macOS apps and third-party (i.e. not made by Apple) software.