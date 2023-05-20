8 Browsers Worth Trying On Mac That Aren't Safari

While computers are capable of a vast array of functions, outside of work hours they're mostly used to surf the web. That means that much of the time you spend on your Mac is filtered through a web browser. If you think of web content as the decorations inside your home, the browser is your house's frame. It defines, at least to some degree, how things are organized and how they appear.

Your Mac (and any other internet-capable Apple products) comes standard with Apple's own browser: Safari. It's a perfectly good browser and designed to work well with your Mac, but it might not be the perfect solution for every online activity or interaction.

It's worth noting that some of your Mac's functionality is only available when using Safari, and you may lose out on features like Handoff when using a third-party browser. We don't recommend that you go and delete Safari in favor of another browser, but adding a second or even a third browser to your setup could offer a wider range of features for all of your online activities.