Opera browser gets a speed boost on M1 Macs

Opera has announced that the Opera browser has improved performance on the new Apple M1 Mac computers. Opera now natively supports the newest Apple M1 processors. Apple moved its Mac computers from Intel to its own silicon chips giving it more control over the performance of Mac hardware and software.

Opera said that it wanted to make M1 Mac user’s online experience as smooth as possible. With the latest release of Opera, the browser runs two times faster than the previous generation on the new Mac hardware. Opera says that means more immediate access to favorite websites and quicker transition to integrated Opera features like WhatsApp, Telegram, Twitter, and Instagram. All those features are packed into the sidebar.

Opera also now supports custom keyboard shortcuts to quickly access the Flow feature connecting the computer browser with Opera on iOS and Android. The connectivity allows end-to-end encrypted chat with all devices for sending notes, images, links, and files. Users can also create shortcuts to the Opera built-in Crypto Wallet and the Player feature. The Player feature is a gateway to favorite content on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

Custom keyboard shortcuts features can be added by clicking on the three-dot icon at the bottom of the sidebar in the Opera browser. Users can click the three-dot icon next to the feature and then choose Configure shortcuts. Then users type their custom shortcut next to the feature.

For those wanting more details, Opera does offer a full changelog for the latest update here. The update does include multiple bug patches and other fixes. The latest version is available to download for Mac users right now.