Why Is The 1967 Chevrolet Impala So Popular? (And How Much Is It Worth Today?)
If you were a teen or young adult circa 2005, you likely watched some of the shows broadcast on the CW television network. One of the more popular shows on that station was "Supernatural," starring Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as demon-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester. The show lasted for 15 seasons and 327 episodes, making it the longest-running series to air on the CW. "Supernatural" had an equally popular third character and no, we're not talking about Castiel (Mischa Collins). Sam and Dean drove around the United States in a black four-door 1967 Chevrolet Impala hardtop that is affectionately nicknamed "Baby."
Before this series, the majority of its audience was probably not very familiar with the '67 Impala. Once it became a hit, however, that's a different story. The show quite possibly made some people fall in love with classic American cars through it's pleasing symphony of creaky hinges, heavy doors, and warbling exhaust. Every fan of the show can probably recognize the throaty rumble from its 327ci V8 Turbo-Fire engine that generated 275 horsepower. The 1964 Chevy Impala has long been a sought-after collector's car, but the '67 gives it a run for its money. This American classic has become so popular that unfounded rumors of a 2025 Chevrolet Impala recently surfaced. Through a combination of nostalgia for the muscle car era and the undeniable appeal of Dean Winchester's car on "Supernatural," the '67 Impala is becoming a coveted collector's item that can fetch six figures.
How much is the 1967 Chevrolet Impala worth today?
Chevy built about 650,000 Impalas in 1967. The vast majority were the standard model while roughly 74,000 were the SS version. There were multiple engines buyers could choose from with the 427ci Turbo-Jet V8 being its most powerful at 385 horsepower. The same engine produced 425 horsepower the year before, but was detuned in 1967. When this fourth generation of the Chevy Impala debuted, the standard version had a $2,740 price tag and the SS version cost $2,898 (roughly $26,000-$28,000 in 2025 money. If you want one today, it's gonna run you a little more than a couple grand, unfortunately. Sure, you might find one at an auction for around $5,000 if you're lucky, but it's not going to be in the best of condition.
One 1967 SS 427 Impala with an eight-cylinder 427 engine sold in January for $55,000. It's not too difficult finding '67 Impalas for sale, but you might be hard pressed to acquire one identical to the one from "Supernatural." Classic.com lists 59 sales of '67 Impalas over the last five years at an average price of $37,934. If you're not a stickler for its appearance or what's under the hood, there are plenty out there to bid on. Convertibles, station wagons, hardtops, and SS models can go anywhere from $11,000 to 10 times that much depending on equipment and condition.