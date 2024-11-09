Is The 2025 Chevrolet Impala Real?
Chevrolet is a well-established name in the automobile marketplace at this point, having released a wide array of vehicles throughout its history. Alongside cars like the Malibu, trucks like the Silverado, and SUVs like the Trax, there are some pretty strange Chevy models out there, in addition to those that were once common sights but have since been retired by the brand. First released in 1958 and discontinued in 2020, there were nine Impala generations, with some years being regarded highly among users while others are best off avoided.
If the Internet rumor mill is to be believed, a new version could be on its way, with some claiming a new Impala could arrive as soon as the 2025 model year. Reports discussing the car's supposedly imminent return have generated lots of conversation, and many sources have even come along with pictures said to depict the upcoming Chevy release. Despite all of the hype, it doesn't appear that the 2025 Impala is a real car, and at the time of publication, Chevy hasn't announced any comeback plans.
As for the pictures supporting the notion that the Impala is returning, those are generative AI creations.
The 2025 Impala is purely an AI-generated hoax
The alleged images of the 2025 Chevrolet Impala, like the two seen above, are generated using AI models and, therefore, quite a bit of energy. This has become a fairly common phenomenon on the Internet and especially in automotive circles. So, it's important to check if the manufacturer or a reputable news source has reported on a supposed upcoming release. It's also vital to take a much closer look at the images associated with them, as there are sometimes details that can reveal their AI origin.
AI image generators have advanced at an accelerated rate in the past few years, and while they may not be guaranteed to work on every example, there are still ways to tell if an image is AI generated or the real deal. One starting point is to carefully examine text or brand badges on exteriors and interiors. These details can occasionally be inaccurate or unreadable — although more recent AI models tend to do better. Repeating patterns aren't always perfect with AI either. As seen in some of the above images, front grills and interior seat texture patterns can break or be warped in places. One may sometimes also see warping in car rims, and overly-smooth, overly-detailed reflections that simply couldn't be real.
Additionally, it could be in one's best interest to look back on the demise of the falsely-reported returning car being discussed. This added context can make claims of their comeback all the harder to believe.
Why was the Impala discontinued in the first place?
The Chevrolet Impala had quite an impressive tenure, making it one of the brand's better-known vehicles. However, recognizability and a storied history weren't enough to keep it on the road forever. The last model to roll off the Detroit-Hamtramck plant assembly line was a 2020 Impala Premier, a note taped across its windshield reading "Farewell to the Chevy Impala, the last model of gas-driven vehicles at D-Ham." Considering the reasoning behind the Impala's goodbye, it only makes more sense that a 2025 revival isn't on the table.
The main factor attributed to the end of the Impala was the shifting car landscape itself. By the start of 2020, it had been observed that the full-size sedan wasn't the hot commodity it once was, with other similar offerings out there like the Ford Taurus and the Buick LaCrosse departing the scene around the same time. Priorities had also shifted at Chevy, where electric vehicles had begun to take hold. As alluded to in the note, the Detroit-Hamtramck plant swiftly changed gears to work on EVs not long after the Impala's retirement.
If demand wasn't where it needed to be in 2020, it's unlikely the situation would have changed much five years later. Contrary to what false reports and AI images might purport, the 2025 Impala probably isn't happening, and purely as a matter of logic, it's not too surprising.