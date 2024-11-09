Is The 2025 Chevrolet Impala Real?

Chevrolet is a well-established name in the automobile marketplace at this point, having released a wide array of vehicles throughout its history. Alongside cars like the Malibu, trucks like the Silverado, and SUVs like the Trax, there are some pretty strange Chevy models out there, in addition to those that were once common sights but have since been retired by the brand. First released in 1958 and discontinued in 2020, there were nine Impala generations, with some years being regarded highly among users while others are best off avoided.

If the Internet rumor mill is to be believed, a new version could be on its way, with some claiming a new Impala could arrive as soon as the 2025 model year. Reports discussing the car's supposedly imminent return have generated lots of conversation, and many sources have even come along with pictures said to depict the upcoming Chevy release. Despite all of the hype, it doesn't appear that the 2025 Impala is a real car, and at the time of publication, Chevy hasn't announced any comeback plans.

As for the pictures supporting the notion that the Impala is returning, those are generative AI creations.