The Best Years For The Chevrolet Impala, And Some To Avoid (According To Users)

As automobile manufacturers become ever so taken with producing SUVs and pickup trucks, many of these companies have consolidated their lineups, with a significant drop in production of coupés or sedans. Chevrolet is one such company that has done this. It only has one passenger car for purchase, the Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2024 model year will be the Malibu's last. This was not always the case with the company, as one of the stalwarts of Chevy for decades was the Impala.

This was a vehicle that debuted for the 1958 model year and initially had a strong run. Chevrolet tried to refresh the car a few times, most recently for the 2014 model year, but ultimately decided to pull the plug in 2020. Sales waned in those final years, but the modern incarnation of the Impala still had some model years that earned the love and respect of owners. Although the vehicle has been out of commission for a few years now, there are still plenty of reasons why someone would want to have a Chevrolet Impala in their garage. After pouring through ratings and reviews of the modern era of the Impala – from automotive marketplaces like Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book, and Cars.com, plus other reputable sources including J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and CarComplaints – we've selected three model years you should check out and three more that nobody should be spending their hard earned money on. You can find more information on how these vehicles were evaluated at the end of this list.

