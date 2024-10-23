The Best Years For The Chevrolet Impala, And Some To Avoid (According To Users)
As automobile manufacturers become ever so taken with producing SUVs and pickup trucks, many of these companies have consolidated their lineups, with a significant drop in production of coupés or sedans. Chevrolet is one such company that has done this. It only has one passenger car for purchase, the Chevrolet Malibu, and the 2024 model year will be the Malibu's last. This was not always the case with the company, as one of the stalwarts of Chevy for decades was the Impala.
This was a vehicle that debuted for the 1958 model year and initially had a strong run. Chevrolet tried to refresh the car a few times, most recently for the 2014 model year, but ultimately decided to pull the plug in 2020. Sales waned in those final years, but the modern incarnation of the Impala still had some model years that earned the love and respect of owners. Although the vehicle has been out of commission for a few years now, there are still plenty of reasons why someone would want to have a Chevrolet Impala in their garage. After pouring through ratings and reviews of the modern era of the Impala – from automotive marketplaces like Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book, and Cars.com, plus other reputable sources including J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and CarComplaints – we've selected three model years you should check out and three more that nobody should be spending their hard earned money on. You can find more information on how these vehicles were evaluated at the end of this list.
[Featured image by Bull-Doser via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Best: 2007 Impala
The most recent revival of the Chevrolet Impala came in 2000, and featured three different generations of the vehicle. For the first entry on our list of recommendations, we are jumping straight to the second generation of this era and the 2007 Impala, which was the second year of this generation. This update gave the appearance of the Impala a much sleeker, rounder, and more elegant look than the previous generation. It also updated what was underneath the hood, namely improving the efficiency of the 3.5L V6 engine by giving it Active Fuel Management. The result is high scores from drivers across the board. Customers from Edmunds gave the car an average rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars, citing the improved efficiency and appearance among its most positive traits. Folks rating the car on Kelley Blue Book and Cars.com have both given it 4.3 stars.
This was the first year that the Impala was rated by J.D. Power, and it was given an overall score of 80 out of 100. The main reason it was able to score so highly was its quality and reliability score, which came in at an 84. The 2007 Impala also received less complaints from drivers on CarComplaints than any previous modern-era model, showing that the company had finally found solutions to previous quality concerns. If you do not mind going back for an older used model, the 2007 Impala is a more than capable option.
[Featured image by Karrmann via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Best: 2016 Impala
For the next positive entry on the list, we make our way to the third generation of the modern Chevrolet Impala. Beginning with the 2014 model year, the Impala underwent a big overhaul. Gone are the aesthetics of the mid-2000s, with a new powerful look. By the time we get to the 2016 model year it has received modern technology upgrades as well, such as the car now acting as a Wi-Fi hotspot and supporting Apple CarPlay. Consequently, the 2016 Impala is met with high praise from consumers.
The highest compliments come from the average rating on Kelley Blue Book, giving it 4.6 out of 5 stars. That score actually matches exactly what the experts on that site also say about this Impala. Drivers posting their reviews elsewhere are not far behind that average though, as Cars.com and Edmunds gave it 4.5 and 4.2 stars respectively. The owner satisfaction score on Consumer Reports (which does not utilize decimal points in its scoring) is also quite high with a 4 out of 5 score. Over at J.D. Power, the overall score of 84 out of 100 is tied with the previous year's model, for the joint second highest rated Impala of them all. The 2016 model does have a better quality and reliability score, however, of 87. Plus, the Apple CarPlay functionality is an important modern feature.
[Featured image by Bull-Doser via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Best: 2019 Impala
The final recommendation for a used Chevrolet Impala is actually the penultimate version that the company produced: the 2019 model. It arrived as the car was knocking on death's door, but that didn't stop Chevy from delivering what might be the best model of the entire 21st Century revival. In many respects, the 2019 model is a more refined version of the 2016 model, as there wasn't much new that hadn't been available previously. Chevrolet just knew how to make this great, and drivers everywhere have given this incredibly high marks. The highest of them all is the customer reviews average at Cars.com with an impressive 4.7 out of 5 stars. Meanwhile, Kelley Blue Book gives it an average of 4.6 stars, and Edmunds settled on a 4.3-star rating. Over at Consumer Reports, the owner satisfaction score is a great 4 out of 5.
There's also overwhelming love for the 2019 Impala from J.D. Power. This is far and away the highest rated model with an overall score of 87 out of 100, making it the top rated car in its class from that year. Its driving experience score was an impressive 84, but the quality and reliability score is a whopping 91. Maybe most amazing of all is that it has only been subject to one recall. The 2019 Chevrolet Impala proved there was still life to be had in the vehicle, if given the chance.
[Featured image by Kevauto via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Avoid: 2002 Impala
As consistent as the modern era of the Chevrolet Impala was, that does not mean that there were not any down years for the car. There were quite a few models that were littered with issues for drivers to endure, leaving them with costly mechanic's bills. The first generation of the modern Impala was particularly bad about this, which is why you may have noticed it has zero recommendations. One of the worst versions from the early years was the 2002 Impala, which accumulated the most submitted issues from drivers on CarComplaints of any model year.
The number one issue that plagued this particular model was that many drivers could not actually start their vehicles. This was due to an electrical system failure with the passlock. Instead of the car turning on, you would be met with a security light. Seven recalls were issued for the 2002 Impala, including two for an engine oil leak into the exhaust manifold that could ignite a fire. All in all, it's best to avoid the 2002 Chevrolet Impala to be on the safe side.
[Featured image by Cutlass via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0 1.0]
Avoid: 2004 Impala
Although the 2002 model year garnered the most user submitted complaints on CarComplaints, the 2004 Chevrolet Impala gives it a run for its money and should be avoided at all costs. However, the primary issue facing this model year is quite different than that of two years prior. In fact, it is a problem that you do not see too often, and if it isn't handled, it can cause some real trouble when you are out on the road. This would be an issue with the car's speedometer where the needle would not accurately display the car's speed. Instead, it would be going up and down the speedometer without rhyme or reason. Unfortunately for drivers, none of the seven recalls for this model addressed this issue, placing the burden on them to get it fixed.
The biggest issue with the 2002 model — an electronic issue that prevented drivers from turning on their cars — still affected the 2004 Impala, although it wasn't as prevalent. As the fifth model year for the modern Impala, Chevrolet still hadn't hit its stride with the car.
[Featured image by Elise240SX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Avoid: 2005 Impala
The 2005 Chevrolet Impala was the final model year for the initial generation of the modern revival of the car, and although the number of owner submitted problems is significantly fewer than the 2002 or 2004 models, the 2005 is what CarComplaints determines to be the overall worst year for the car. This is due to the estimated average cost of fixing issues being higher than other years. If you are buying a used vehicle, the last thing you want to need to do is visit a mechanic to spend hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on it.
While the 2004 model had issues with the speedometer going haywire, the 2005 model has expanded that to your entire gage cluster, meaning you may never be sure what speed you're driving, how much fuel is left in your tank, or how hot your engine is running. The most costly repairs for this vehicle are due to the reported transmission problems. Many drivers have experienced roughness while trying to shift gears, particularly between second and third. Getting this fixed — or parts entirely replaced — can really break the bank when you bring it to a mechanic, and avoiding that hassle is paramount. The first generation is typically the least expensive Impala of them all, and it's easy to see why.
[Featured image by Crazytales via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]
Methodology
Due to the availability of ratings and reviews this list focused on versions of the Impala made since its revival in the 2000 model year. Furthermore, as the Impala has been around since the 1950s, a list outlining the best vehicles of the modern era is likely to be of more practical benefit to your average used car buyer than those resembling a restoration project, or collector's item.
Beyond that, the number one determining factor was the average reception a particular model year received from actual customers who purchased and used it. These ratings can be found from reputable sources like Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book, and Cars.com. After that, the average number of reported complaints from drivers was taken into account, courtesy of CarComplaints. Lastly, reliability ratings were sourced from the likes of J.D. Power and Consumer Reports. Combining all of these different factors, these six Chevrolet Impala model years were chosen.
[Featured image by Karrmann via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 3.0]