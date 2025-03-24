How To Reset Apple CarPlay With Or Without Your iPhone

Resetting Apple CarPlay from your iPhone is fairly straightforward. It's also the best option if you wish to remove multiple CarPlay connections at once. Here are the steps you need to follow.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Scroll down to tap on General. Tap on CarPlay and select your car from the following menu. Tap Forget This Car and select Forget to confirm.

And that's about it! Your car will be removed from CarPlay, and you can repeat the above steps to remove additional CarPlay devices if needed.

While the above method works flawlessly, there may be times when you need to reset Apple CarPlay without the iPhone. For instance, if your friend once connected their iPhone to your car and you no longer need it, or if you need to remove your own iPhone that you no longer have access to. Fortunately, it's possible to reset Apple CarPlay without the iPhone. Since different cars have different systems, the exact steps can vary, but the process is usually straightforward. In most cars, you can follow these steps:

Open Settings on your car's infotainment screen. Go to Mobile Devices or Phone List. Select the iPhone you want to remove and press the Delete or Forget Device option.

Once this is done, you can proceed to set up CarPlay again if you want.