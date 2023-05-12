How To Fix An Apple Car Play System That Isn't Connecting

Compared to when Bluetooth in cars was first introduced, it's easier than ever to connect your smartphone to your vehicle and maintain control over it. If you're using an iPhone and have a car with a smart display, for instance, odds are good you can easily connect the two through Apple's CarPlay framework, allowing you to manipulate your iPhone's functions, control your music, launch your GPS, and all that other good stuff.

Unfortunately, as much as phone-to-car connections have improved over the years, they're still not quite an exact science. Sometimes, due to a problem with the car, a problem with the phone, or something else entirely, you just can't seem to make the connection. Whatever the reason for this failure, the fact of the matter is you need your tunes and maps. A non-functional CarPlay is hardly a CarPlay at all, so let's see if we can do something about it.