When Did Airless Tires First Appear & Why Aren't They More Popular?

Airless tires (also known as non-pneumatic tires) are exactly what they sound like: tires that don't depend on air pressure to hold their shape or support the vehicle's weight. Unlike traditional rubber tires filled with compressed air or nitrogen, airless tires use a solid structure or a specialized spoke system to provide the car with support and shock absorption. This effectively eliminates the risk of flats or blowouts, which are the most obvious drawbacks of conventional tires.

First appearing in the late 1930s and still struggling to catch on nearly a century later, there are a number of technical and commercial barriers that continue to limit the mainstream rollout of airless tires (including cost, safety, and efficiency, among others). Despite years of engineering innovations, airless tires remain largely limited to niche applications: they're commonly found on bicycles, golf carts, lawn mowers, military vehicles, and even space exploration rovers. As technological advancements continue, could airless tires transition from small-scale applications to widespread use? And what might it take for these non-pneumatic wheels finally make it big?