These New Milwaukee Products Will Save Your Knees On The Job
When older adults say "enjoy it when you're young," they actually mean your knees. Among the many moving parts of our bodies, knees are often the first part to bid adieu in old age. In fact, there are many studies that show how knee replacement is only going to become increasingly more common in the years to come. Although there are many possible reasons for this, such as injuries, accidents, or lifestyle reasons, the reality is that even regular wear-and-tear can do a number on an ordinary person's knees. Not to mention, when you factor in the added impact of a physically demanding lifestyle, like those who work in construction or do repair work, it can feel like you're using your knees on borrowed time.
Thankfully, Milwaukee has taken time to develop products that can help us stand, kneel, and move without assistance for a much longer period. After all, the longer we're all mobile, the more time we have to buy and use their growing portfolio of tools. In recent times, Milwaukee has even announced plans for more knee support products that can address the needs of people who spend long periods in a stationary position, as well as those who are constantly moving. Depending on how much space you have in your worksite bag or if you've invested in the Packout system, you'll have your pick of Milwaukee knee support products. If you're curious what your options are, keep on reading.
Stabilizer Knee Pad
When it comes to working on projects that require long periods without moving, there are a couple of features that you might be looking for that can move the needle for you. When you're kneeling, you'll want a solid base that can keep your knees from wobbling. Not only does this feel better, but it can also help you avoid accidents. Second, you'll want some sort of flexibility, so it's not uncomfortable when you're standing. Lucky for you, Milwaukee plans to release the Stabilizer Knee Pad, which fits both criteria with its special knee cap and foam that is designed to work with your individual knee shape.
Measuring 11.4" x 7" x 4.5", the Milwaukee Stabilizer Knee Pad weighs 2.1 lbs, which is about the weight of a milk carton. Made with durable foam designed to retain its shape for long periods, it includes other ergonomic features that contour to your knees with time. Apart from its raised cap, Milwaukee claims that the cinched hook and loop make for an overall stable experience. Apart from this, it's also designed to reduce pressure on other areas of your lower extremities, such as the feet as well. As of writing, Milwaukee has not yet released the official price for this knee pad, but you can sign up to be notified when it is finally up for grabs.
Stabilizer Knee Pad with Thigh Strap
Should you find the standard stabilizer knee pad lacking, Milwaukee is also released a newer version of its Stabilizer Knee Pad with Thigh Strap. Despite being one of the bulkier options among the Milwaukee knee pads, it does offer both a unique appearance and advantage. Although it may not seem like a lot, the addition of the thigh straps can reduce a lot of strain for some weary workers. With the iconic Milwaukee red color and black accent, it's also probably the closest thing on this list that can make you feel like Iron Man. Replacing an older, discontinued model, it retains all of its worthwhile features to support stationary work in several ways.
While it is marginally heavier (by 0.01 lbs) at 2.89 lbs, it mirrors the same dimensions of 8" x 13" x 7" as its predecessor. Made to manage the issues related to standing or kneeling for long periods, it has everything from gel layers designed to manage pressure to lengthy, flat knee caps that are meant to keep you stable for those long days kneeling on the floor. Held together by adjustable buckles and metal rivets, what truly sets it apart is its hinge thigh straps, which do two things: support your mobility and help keep you steady when you're working with your power tools.
High Mobility Knee Pad
While Milwaukee has introduced the laser distance meters already, some people still love using the good old measuring tape. Apart from its hidden features, measuring tape can still be more accurate in small measurements. However, one big con of using a manual measuring tape is that you might find yourself dragging your knees from one corner of the work site to another. Unfortunately, managing knee pain when you're constantly moving a different animal. After all, you're not just thinking of support, but you're also thinking about the potential impact, damage on the surfaces, and friction. But with the High Mobility Knee Pad, you can have some added peace of mind. With its cushions made of Rheon technology and durable knee cap, it's designed to last even after dragging your knees on concrete.
That said, if you don't want to wait too long, the Milwaukee Mobility Knee Pad is a previously released option which is already out in the market. Designed to fit most adults, it measures 5.5" x 9" x 8" and weighs only 1.3 lbs. Compared to the High Mobility Knee Pad, it is an around 0.3 lbs lighter and also generally smaller in size, so more comfortable for people with generally smaller frames. Because it has both a debris guard and flexible, water-resistant caps, which means it can be your companion for wet work sites.
Dynamic Flooring Knee Pad
Made for all-day wear and different kinds of movement, the new Milwaukee Dynamic Flooring Knee Pad is another knee protection option that Milwaukee is rolling out soon. Compared to the other basic knee pad products, this one is relatively long. In fact, on its longest side, it measures 17.3". Weighing 3.3 lbs, it's definitely the "heaviest" Milwaukee knee pad variant you can get, which arguably isn't very heavy at all, especially considering some of its added benefits that make it worth it for some people. One of the things that differentiates this knee pad from the other smaller options is its cap. Aside from being abrasion resistant, it's also non-marring, so it's suitable for almost any work surface you can think of. Plus, it's curved nature makes it ideal to avoid pressure-related pain.
Alternatively, if you don't want to wait too long, Milwaukee also has an already available Dynamic Knee Pad with Wide Strap as well. Similar to the upcoming model, it has notable features that make it ideal for non-static support. Apart from layered gel, it also has puncture resistance for its cap, metal rivets, and open cell foam. For your comfort, the strap isn't just soft, but it's also secured with two adjustable buckles. A little lighter than the upcoming model, it only weighs 2.24 lbs. You can snag this model at Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and a variety of other stores.
Packout Kneeling Pad
In the past, we've talked about the joys of the Milwaukee Packout System, which has endless combinations that you can customize. In fact, if you're feeling extra, there are even tons of Milwaukee Packout mods that we think are worth trying. With this, it's absolutely no surprise that Milwaukee has made an effort to integrate its upcoming knee protection product line up to it with the Packout Kneeling Pad. Made of Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR), it's designed with the comfort of professionals in mind with its tear-resistant, non-slip base. Not to mention, it offers similar benefits to the knee pads, like foam meant to reduce pressure without many of the annoyances.
Aside from not having to worry about fit, the Packout Kneeling Pad offers a ton of benefits that normal knee pads don't. For example, if you have a body that is not standard-sized, a kneeling pad will eliminate a lot of issues related to the fit. In addition, work sites with several people can share it, instead of having to buy individual knee pads. Plus, with its non-marring cleats, you can take it indoor or outdoor, as well as work on tough surfaces. And of course, the primary benefit of being part of the Packout system is that you can easily put it on your existing storage system. Not only does this make it easy to bring it in and out of your worksite, but it also makes the 3.26 lbs weight feel like nothing.