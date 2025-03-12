Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Review: Good For The Price, Elegant For A Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers are associated with outdoor activities and exercise, so they're built and marketed as rugged devices designed for someone with an active lifestyle. Because of this, many fitness trackers, like the Fitbit models you can buy, come with silicone or TPU straps that are more durable than stylish.

These devices prioritize function over form. While you can use them as part of your everyday wear — like when you're going to school or the office — fitness trackers are often unsuitable for black tie events, especially if you're a lady. While there's nothing wrong with swapping your fitness tracker for a dress watch for a few hours, you'll lose some of your health data, which might be unacceptable for some, especially those obsessed with their body.

This is where the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro comes in. This fitness tracker has all the features of the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 we've previously covered, but it comes with a larger display with a more sophisticated design. So, what else do you get with the Pro version of Xiaomi's fitness tracker?

