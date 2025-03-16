How Much HP Did The N20 Engine Have & Which Cars Had One Under The Hood?

Anyone who recalls the 2017 BMW class action lawsuit over timing chain problems will be familiar with the BMW N20 engine. It's a turbocharged inline four-cylinder that sadly became embroiled in the biggest engine recalls in U.S. history due to a potential pump-related fire risk. The four-cylinder mill was produced between 2011 and 2017 in 1.6-liter (N20B16) and 2.0-liter (N20B20) displacements and used technologies such as a twin-scroll turbocharger, direct fuel injection, variable valve timing, variable valve lift, an aluminum open-deck engine block, as well as an electric water pump.

The BMW N20 was offered as a replacement for the BMW N52 and N53 inline-sixes, which were the last of the naturally aspirated BMW engines. Thus, it marked the Bavarian's push to build smaller, downsized, boosted direct injection gasoline engines to meet emissions regulations as we often see today (the N20 was touted as being 20% more efficient than the N52 and N53). Being the base BMW engine in its day, the N20 made between 154 and 241 horsepower and served time in several BMW cars, including the 1 Series, 2 Series, 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, X3, and Z4. The N20B20 version, in particular, came in four power levels and motivated the vast majority of BMW models at the time. Here's a comprehensive look at the BMW cars that had the N20 engine.

