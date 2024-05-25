The Best And Worst Years For BMW's N52 Engine According To Enthusiasts

The BMW N52 inline-six engine has certainly earned its reputation of being not only one of BMW's most reliable engines, but one of the most reliable engines to come out of Germany as a whole. The N52 debuted in 2004 and found a home in some of the Bavarian marque's most popular models, including the E9X 328i and E6X 528i.

Over the N52's production run between 2004 and 2015, it was offered in two different variants, including the N52B25 and N52B30. The main difference between the variants is displacement, with the N52B25 being a 2.5-liter engine and the N52B30 a 3.0-liter engine. While the N52 never received a full "technical update" like many other BMW engines, it did receive a refresh early in its production life that had an effect on both performance and reliability.

BMW updated the N52 to address some issues that BMW owners were having with the engine. The revised N52K variant of the N52 was released in June 2006 and introduced some annoyance-fixing improvements and some strengthened components. However, it also changed some elements of the earlier variant that made it easy to work on and nearly flawless in terms of reliability. Most enthusiasts agree that the decision between the early and late model N52 engines isn't black and white, as each version of the engine has its own benefits and shortcomings.