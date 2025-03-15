Can You Take A Screwdriver On A Plane? What The TSA Rules Say

If you are a professional technician, DIY-er, or someone who simply needs hand tools for a repair at your flight destination, packing for a flight could be anxiety-inducing, especially if you plan to carry a screwdriver. There's fear that you will be stopped at the airport, and this is a valid concern since it's not uncommon for airport security to confiscate objects at the checkpoint. Besides, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has strict regulations regarding anything that can be used as a weapon or can cause injuries in the event of severe turbulence.

Screwdrivers are commonly used for household and mechanical tasks. For instance, insulated screwdrivers are best for electric jobs. However, due to their pointed end, screwdrivers can also be used in ways beyond their intended purpose. Similar to knives and other sharp tools that are generally restricted in carry-on luggage, screwdrivers — regardless if they are cross-head or flathead — are also highly regulated. However, this does not mean they are not allowed on a plane.

Per the TSA guidelines, the length of the screwdriver (measured from end to end) is the basis for its storage on a plane. Those shorter than seven inches can be stored in either a carry-on or a checked bag. Any model longer than seven inches will be prohibited in a carry-on but allowed in checked baggage. The agency also indicated that the final decision on whether a screwdriver is allowed to pass a checkpoint before boarding will rest on the TSA officer on duty.

