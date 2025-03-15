Can You Take A Screwdriver On A Plane? What The TSA Rules Say
If you are a professional technician, DIY-er, or someone who simply needs hand tools for a repair at your flight destination, packing for a flight could be anxiety-inducing, especially if you plan to carry a screwdriver. There's fear that you will be stopped at the airport, and this is a valid concern since it's not uncommon for airport security to confiscate objects at the checkpoint. Besides, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has strict regulations regarding anything that can be used as a weapon or can cause injuries in the event of severe turbulence.
Screwdrivers are commonly used for household and mechanical tasks. For instance, insulated screwdrivers are best for electric jobs. However, due to their pointed end, screwdrivers can also be used in ways beyond their intended purpose. Similar to knives and other sharp tools that are generally restricted in carry-on luggage, screwdrivers — regardless if they are cross-head or flathead — are also highly regulated. However, this does not mean they are not allowed on a plane.
Per the TSA guidelines, the length of the screwdriver (measured from end to end) is the basis for its storage on a plane. Those shorter than seven inches can be stored in either a carry-on or a checked bag. Any model longer than seven inches will be prohibited in a carry-on but allowed in checked baggage. The agency also indicated that the final decision on whether a screwdriver is allowed to pass a checkpoint before boarding will rest on the TSA officer on duty.
Disclosure and penalties at the TSA checkpoint
The TSA does not explicitly indicate the maximum length of screwdrivers allowed on a plane. What's only known is the maximum length allowed for carry-on bags. Screwdrivers, though designed to be handheld tools, can actually extend beyond a foot or 12 inches. There are variants sold on Amazon that are 15 to 20 inches long. These lengthy screwdrivers are designed for hard-to-reach places, like deep inside big appliances and machines.
If you are planning to carry a long screwdriver on your next flight, it's best to disclose it to the officers at the TSA checkpoint. They have the discretion to confiscate it if they deem it a security risk. Better yet, before booking a flight, ask for clarification and assistance from the AskTSA team. You can reach every day of the week from 8 am to 6 pm ET via the AskTSA handles on X, Facebook Messenger, and Apple Business Chat. You can also contact them through text by sending "Travel" to AskTSA (275-872).
It's important to confirm if the specific screwdriver you are bringing is allowed on the plane so you can pass through security smoothly and avoid any unnecessary delays or penalties. Possession of prohibited items at the checkpoint can cost you time and money. According to the TSA's guidelines, a first-time violation will receive a warning notice. On the other hand, repeat violations will warrant a Notice of Violation (NOV) and civil penalties ranging from $450 to $2,570 for sharp and pointed objects confiscated.