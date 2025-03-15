Yes, Ryobi Does Make A Battery-Operated Grease Gun (And Here's How Much It Costs)

Ryobi is a global power tool and outdoor equipment manufacturer, known for its innovation and reliability. It's also a recognizable brand for professionals and homeowners throughout North America, where the company has a strong presence. You're probably familiar with the brand's selection and you may have even worked with a Ryobi tool at some point. But have you used Ryobi's battery-operated grease gun?

The ONE+ 18V Cordless Grease Gun itself is available through direct order from Ryobi, at a price of $159. But if you need the 2.0 Ah battery and 18V lithium-ion charger, you'll have to go for the gun kit, which retails at $199. The gun is also available from Home Depot at $159, with the option of saving $25 when purchased through a new Home Depot credit card. But if you decide to order the battery and charger, you'll pay an additional $69, bringing the total to $228.

Home Depot also features other selections of battery-operated grease guns, including the Milwaukee M18 18V cordless gun at $229. The battery and charger combo ranges in price depending on amp hours, with the most affordable combo being the 1.5Ah at $299.

