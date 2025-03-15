Yes, Ryobi Does Make A Battery-Operated Grease Gun (And Here's How Much It Costs)
Ryobi is a global power tool and outdoor equipment manufacturer, known for its innovation and reliability. It's also a recognizable brand for professionals and homeowners throughout North America, where the company has a strong presence. You're probably familiar with the brand's selection and you may have even worked with a Ryobi tool at some point. But have you used Ryobi's battery-operated grease gun?
The ONE+ 18V Cordless Grease Gun itself is available through direct order from Ryobi, at a price of $159. But if you need the 2.0 Ah battery and 18V lithium-ion charger, you'll have to go for the gun kit, which retails at $199. The gun is also available from Home Depot at $159, with the option of saving $25 when purchased through a new Home Depot credit card. But if you decide to order the battery and charger, you'll pay an additional $69, bringing the total to $228.
Home Depot also features other selections of battery-operated grease guns, including the Milwaukee M18 18V cordless gun at $229. The battery and charger combo ranges in price depending on amp hours, with the most affordable combo being the 1.5Ah at $299.
The Ryobi battery-operated grease gun performs well vs. other brands
The Ryobi battery-operated grease gun is among the most affordable options for pros and DIY homeowners. But what can you expect with this tool and how does it compare to other more expensive options?
In a 2020 YouTube comparison video, Project Farm, a tool and automotive testing channel, pitted the Ryobi grease gun against Milwaukee, Performance Tool, Ingersoll Rand, and DeWalt. The Milwaukee dominated the test, taking the first spot in every category. But Ryobi finished in the middle or better on almost every metric, including a psi of 8,150 and a battery charging time of 54:09. Ryobi's grease output was also good, beating out Performance and Ingersoll.
User reviews of the Ryobi grease gun posted on Home Depot rate the tool at an average of 4.7 out of 5, with 96% recommending the product. Many reviewers praised the tool's price and overall performance, with only a few negative comments related to the weight of the gun.