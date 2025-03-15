What Is GPU Scaling And Why Do You Need It If You're A Retro Gaming Fan?

Whether you were playing video games at an arcade or in the comfort of your own home on a TV, the dawn of the video game age was played on either on 4:3 or 5:4 aspect ratio. The screens were essentially squares. Games made for 4:3, however, start to look a little funny on newer widescreen displays. Just about everything from home TVs to computer monitors use 16:9 aspect ratio, which stretches those games not made for widescreens. If you remember playing "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" or "Goldeneye" on your old TV, and have tried on modern screens, you know it just doesn't look right. Old CRT TVs might be making a comeback, but you don't need one to play your favorite childhood video games.

Advertisement

GPU scaling lets you enjoy those old school games at 4:3 without an old CRT monitor or TV. You can play on your widescreen monitor and as long as you have GPU scaling enabled, your game will launch in its originally intended aspect ratio. While this is a helpful feature for old games, it's not the best idea to have it enabled while playing newer games because it will create input lag. Especially if you like to play competitive games like "Rainbow Six: Siege," "Valorant," or "Call of Duty," GPU scaling will sour your gameplay.