Why Do Diesel Engine Pistons Have Different Shapes From Gas Engines?

First and foremost, all modern diesel engines operate on the principle of compression-ignition. That is, the piston applies so much pressure and heat to the surrounding air that the fuel self-ignites when it enters the cylinder. So how does it do that?

The first step is just like a gasoline engine – namely, a diesel pulls in air by creating a vacuum in the combustion chamber as the piston travels downward. This air rushes in and is then compressed during the upward part of the piston's movement, like pushing down on a sponge.

However, this is where the process differs. Unlike a gasoline engine, a diesel will compress this air substantially higher. Take a heavy-duty Ram pickup's 6.7L Cummins, for example – this typical diesel truck engine compresses the air at a 19:1 ratio. Whereas, by comparison, the gas-powered Hemi option in the same Ram only has a 10.9:1 compression ratio. These engines require such a high compression ratio because diesel fuel is less volatile than gasoline, so it's harder to ignite under the same conditions.

This is where the piston shape kicks in. The air fills the bowl like any other fluid, with the bowl acting as a means to control the air itself. As the piston ascends, it will create a vortex of air inside this recessed channel, and the fuel gets injected at specific times and locations in this process. Because the air behaves in a predictable way, this means that a diesel engine's fuel nozzle can be precisely calibrated to maximize its efficiency, hence why so many compression-ignition engines use this design template.