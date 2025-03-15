Is Chevrolet Really Releasing A Hybrid Malibu In 2026?

Recently, rumors have surfaced claiming Chevrolet is releasing a hybrid version of its Malibu mid-size sedan in 2026. The claims primarily stemmed from different social media sites and were proliferated by random YouTube channels with videos supposedly showcasing photos of the car. For average internet users without knowledge of artificial intelligence, the renderings of the purported Malibu Hybrid may seem believable.

One of the channels spreading word about the rumored 2026 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is Upcoming Cars Updates, which released a video in January 2025 saying it has obtained first-look images. The channel claimed that the automaker has redesigned the Malibu from the ground up for a 2026 release. The car is said to feature a bold new look, cutting-edge technology, and an advanced powertrain. It also indicated that the sedan has a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that produces 250 horsepower.

Another YouTube channel, PoloTo, also released a video describing the rumored Malibu Hybrid. However, it claimed the vehicle would have a 1.8-liter gasoline engine capable of generating 182 horses instead. It also alleged that the hybrid model would offer an impressive 48 mpg combined fuel efficiency, and sell for an estimated $28,000 starting price.

Despite the confident assertions of these YouTube channels, these claims are far from the truth. Chevrolet has no plans to release a new Malibu, let alone a hybrid variant. In fact, the rumors have no merit considering Chevrolet has already discontinued the Malibu.