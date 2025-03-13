How To Boot Windows Directly From A USB Drive

Running Windows completely off of a USB flash drive is quite handy if you want to try a newer or older version of Windows without affecting your current system. The USB drive can also serve as a portable copy of Windows with your personalized apps, files, and passwords that you can carry anywhere.

Regardless of your reason, it's easy to run Windows directly from a USB drive. However, you'll need a few things to make this possible. First, you'll need a flash drive with at least 16GB of storage space capacity. It's best to pick a USB 3.0 or higher drive so that it can run Windows faster and smoother. You can also use an external hard drive for this. Additionally, you'll have to use a third-party program like Rufus to create the bootable drive. Next, it would be best to have a Windows 10 or 11 license key to activate the OS while running it from your USB drive, though it's not a necessary step as you can run Windows without activation. Finally, ensure that you have disabled the "Secure Boot" from your BIOS setting to boot Windows without any interruption.

Let's walk through the process of creating and using a bootable drive to run Windows 10 or 11 directly from a flash drive.