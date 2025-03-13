What Happened To Coldest Water Bottles From Shark Tank Season 15?

It might seem like bigger is better in the world of "Shark Tank." The more sales and growth a company presents to the show's panel of hungry investors, the better its chances of getting a deal, right? This seemed to be the case for Coldest, a Florida-based brand that produces premium insulated water bottles among other cold temperature products. However, the entrepreneurs would soon find out that sometimes not even the meatiest sales are enough to reel in the sharks.

Twin brother co-founders Joe and Dave Ahmad launched Coldest in 2015. While keeping solid careers in engineering, the two longed to run a successful business one day, trying and failing to maintain numerous ventures over the years. Dave got the idea for Coldest after seeing a water bottle belonging to his brother and wanting to find a way to improve it. Joe later came aboard as a co-founder and marketing director. The company took off by 2017, bringing in nearly $1 million in revenue and continuing to expand with new products including pillows and even dog beds.

By 2023, Coldest caught the attention of the producers of "Shark Tank," resulting in its appearance on Season 15 Episode 15, the same as the similarly intriguing Psyonic Bionic Hand. The duo impressed the sharks based on their energy and outstanding traction. However, many of the sharks dropped out after noticing some gaping holes in the team's growth strategy. Kevin O'Leary made an offer, but with a tight royalty contingency attached.

