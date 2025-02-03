What Happened To The Psyonic Bionic Hand From Shark Tank Season 15?

Dr. Aadeel Akhtar realized his life's mission early on when he went to visit his parents' native land of Pakistan. During his visit, Akhtar, who was only 7 years old at the time, met a girl of his age who was living in poverty and missing a leg. To function normally, the girl used a tree branch as a crutch. The sight profoundly impacted Akhtar, inspiring him to dedicate his life to advancing the prosthetics industry.

Advertisement

Akhtar went on to earn degrees in biology, computer science, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and neuroscience, in addition to attending medical school. His expertise and passion culminated in him founding Psyonic and creating the Ability Hand, a revolutionary bionic prosthetic. Aside from regaining hand function, the device features multi-touch feedback sensors that allow users to experience a sense of touch, similar to an artificial skin developed by Stanford University researchers.

Since founding Psyonic in 2015, Akhtar has worked tirelessly to make the Ability Hand accessible and affordable. By using cost-effective materials and ensuring Medicare coverage, the firm has drastically reduced the financial barrier for patients by bringing the price of the prosthetic down to between $10,000 and $20,000. Despite these advances, Psyonic's production capacity was limited at 100 per year, and this prompted its founder to seek additional funding. This led him to ABC's hit business reality series "Shark Tank," where he hoped to secure a $1 million investment to scale production. Akhtar secured a partnership with three sharks at his target valuation, and continues to develop his groundbreaking prosthetics.

Advertisement