The Hot Wheels Pontiac Aztek Has A Breaking Bad Easter Egg Hidden In The Trunk

Hot Wheels unveiled a Pontiac Aztek Custom design at the Hot Wheels Convention in October 2023 that didn't look like many Azteks you might have seen on the road. Some could consider the Pontiac Aztek a car ahead of its time because it was an SUV crossover before many consumers even knew what a crossover was. This Aztek is unique for a few reasons, most notably it has a couple "Breaking Bad" easter eggs. "Breaking Bad's" main character Walter White (Bryan Cranston) was an upstanding family man who drove around in a very drab Aztek. While it was one of the coolest cars on "Breaking Bad," it wasn't turning any heads.

This Hot Wheels version shares few similarities with the one from the AMC series besides it being the same model. This version is designed to look like an old Group A rally car with a whale tail fin on its hatchback. However, there are some very obvious connections to the show. For starters, the color. Cranston's character uses his experience as a chemistry teacher and scientist at a think tank to make some unique methamphetamine in "Breaking Bad."

It was a dark shade of blue that earned it the name Blue Sky. Even the crystalline pattern seen on the sides is reminiscent of meth his character made. The biggest easter egg is in the toy's trunk, where a round, black hat and a pair of glasses sit. These were two accessories Walter White wore while moonlighting as a drug kingpin.

