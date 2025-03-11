Everything Known About China's Massive WZ-9 Divine Eagle Drone
Typically, when people think of drones, they likely picture something like a quadcopter — a small aircraft with limited range. For civilians, these are used for everything from recreational racing to assessing roof damage and more. Of course, things are a bit different in the military, but even aircraft like the MQ-1 Predator or its much larger cousin, the MQ-9 Reaper, neither of which are small, aren't nearly as big as jet fighters or strategic bombers. There are exceptions in the United States, like the RQ-4 Global Hawk, which boasts a wingspan of nearly 120 feet.
Over in the People's Republic of China (PRC), some drones are quite small, but there are exceptions. China's ever-growing fleet of drones includes some massive aircraft, and the new WZ-9 Divine Eagle is among the largest. These drones have been photographed, and a few videos have leaked online, and they're not small by any measure. This new drone appears to be slightly larger than the Global Hawk, and the Divine Eagle's unusual configuration and large size make it somewhat unique among China's drone fleet.
Because the Divine Eagle is a newly created and less understood drone, it's unclear what they're for, what their specifications are, or much else. That's not uncommon in the PRC, though; to be fair, it's also not uncommon for newly developed aircraft in the United States. What is known suggests the Divine Eagle may be something to watch as it continues to develop, as the PRC is pushing forward with its drone fleet expansion. Here's everything known in the West about the WZ-9 Divine Eagle.
The WZ-9 Divine Eagle
While there isn't a lot of information about the WZ-9 Divine Eagle available to the public, some elements of its design and theories about how it might be employed are available. Most notable is the aircraft's twin boom configuration and horizontal stabilizer, which isn't common in large military drones. This is clear in the images that have leaked out of China, including several posts on X, showcasing the aircraft's design and antenna array concept.
The fuselages feature domes in the front, and one boasts what The Aviationist believes to be a satellite communication antenna dish. The War Zone's analysis of satellite imagery suggests it will be used as a large, flying radar array capable of tracking either ships or aircraft over large areas, thanks to its perceived ability to fly high for extended periods. While images of the new drone are only now leaking to the public, the Divine Eagle may have entered development as far back as the early 2010s, though the video showing it in operation leaked in December 2024:
It is jet-powered, with a single engine located in a nacelle pod atop the main wing between its double-vertical tails. Its wingspan is believed to be around 147 feet, and it has an overall length of 50 feet, making it slightly larger than the Global Hawk. Like the American drone, the Divine Eagle is likely intended for high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) missions, but until more information is leaked or released by the PRC, it could be a while before this is confirmed. The aircraft's speed, endurance, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and other capabilities remain unknown for the time being.