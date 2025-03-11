Everything Known About China's Massive WZ-9 Divine Eagle Drone

Typically, when people think of drones, they likely picture something like a quadcopter — a small aircraft with limited range. For civilians, these are used for everything from recreational racing to assessing roof damage and more. Of course, things are a bit different in the military, but even aircraft like the MQ-1 Predator or its much larger cousin, the MQ-9 Reaper, neither of which are small, aren't nearly as big as jet fighters or strategic bombers. There are exceptions in the United States, like the RQ-4 Global Hawk, which boasts a wingspan of nearly 120 feet.

Over in the People's Republic of China (PRC), some drones are quite small, but there are exceptions. China's ever-growing fleet of drones includes some massive aircraft, and the new WZ-9 Divine Eagle is among the largest. These drones have been photographed, and a few videos have leaked online, and they're not small by any measure. This new drone appears to be slightly larger than the Global Hawk, and the Divine Eagle's unusual configuration and large size make it somewhat unique among China's drone fleet.

Because the Divine Eagle is a newly created and less understood drone, it's unclear what they're for, what their specifications are, or much else. That's not uncommon in the PRC, though; to be fair, it's also not uncommon for newly developed aircraft in the United States. What is known suggests the Divine Eagle may be something to watch as it continues to develop, as the PRC is pushing forward with its drone fleet expansion. Here's everything known in the West about the WZ-9 Divine Eagle.

