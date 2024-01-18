Supersonic Drone: Meet China's AVIC WZ-8

The cliched phrase, "It's a bird, it's a plane," tends not to apply to unmanned, supersonic aerial drones. If someone spots one while sitting on a bus, the drone isn't exactly doing its job, as they're not meant to be seen that easily. But at China's 70th-anniversary military parade, the public did get a fleeting glimpse of a new aerial vehicle that hints at the future of spying and warfare.

According to leaked classified government documents viewed by The Washington Post, the AVIC WZ-8 drone is said to be capable of reaching Mach 3 speed and an altitude upwards of 100,000 ft (30km). It is intended to spend its time up there conducting strategic aerial reconnaissance across southeast Asia, among other areas (potentially including the U.S.). The drone features electro-optical imaging, synthetic-aperture radar, and various other sensors, all for the purposes of general intelligence gathering and pre-attack target assessment.

[Featured image by Infinty 0 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |CC BY-SA 4.0]