Raspberry Pi Pico 1 Vs Pico 2: What's The Difference?

For years, Raspberry Pi has been known for its budget-friendly single-board computers that can work as a simple desktop alternative. Then, in 2021, they introduced a new product to their lineup: The Pico. No, it isn't as powerful as the credit card-sized Pi boards capable of running full-blown operating systems. Instead, the Raspberry Pi Pico is comparable to the Arduino Nano in that both boards are microcontrollers and almost the same size. It comes in handy for a variety of electronic projects, such as mobile robots and drones, LED displays, and basic automated systems.

Three years after the release of the Pico, the Pico 2 came into the picture. It has a similar form factor and GPIO layout as the original Pico, making it a seamless drop-in replacement. It's also as affordable, costing $5, only a dollar more than the Pico 1. There are some key differences between the two boards that could make one a better fit for your project.

The Pico 2 comes with a more capable dual-architecture processor, plus double as much external flash memory and additional hardware interfacing options. On the other hand, the Pico 1 has more stock variants to choose from. Performance-wise, though, the Pico 1 and Pico 2 would generally function the same in your electronic projects unless, of course, AI or machine learning is involved. In that case, the Pico 2's upgraded features might be worth it.

