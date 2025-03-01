Raspberry Pi Pico W Vs. Pico: How Are They Different & What Are They Used For?

The primary feature that sets the Pico W apart from the Pico is its varied options for connectivity. For the Pico, the only way to communicate with the board is via a cable plugged into the built-in micro-USB B port. It doesn't support any type of wireless connection.

On the other hand, the Pico W, just as its name suggests, doesn't only come with a USB port for wired access but also includes a host of wireless functionalities, specifically for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These extra connectivity options are thanks to the Infineon CYW4343 module board added onto the Pico W — it's the small metal rectangular module on the opposite end from the USB port. With the Infineon CYW4343, the Pico W packs in new features, such as Wi-Fi 4 2.4GHz wireless networking connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 (support for both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy), and Soft Access Point mode. This means you can now connect the Pico W to any Wi-Fi network, control it via Bluetooth, and even turn it into an access point for up to four external devices.

Besides the wireless connection options, you'll also notice a few minor differences between the Pico W and Pico. There's the operating temperature — the Pico can withstand anywhere from -4°F (-20°C) to 185°F (85°C), while the Pico W is built to only work from -4°F (-20°C) to 158°F (70°C). Since the new chip on the Pico W took up space, the debug pins were relocated to the middle of the board instead of staying at the far other end like they are on the Pico. And of course, you can't forget the price difference between the two microcontrollers. The Pico is a bit cheaper at $4, while you can get the Pico W for $6.