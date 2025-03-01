Raspberry Pi Pico W Vs. Pico: How Are They Different & What Are They Used For?
When you hear "Raspberry Pi," the credit-card sized single-board computer is likely the first thing that comes to mind after a fruit pastry. It is, after all, the original product that put Raspberry Pi on the radar and is one of the most popular choices among makers and hobbyists looking for a budget-friendly computer alternative for their software and hardware projects. However, the Pi isn't the only board the company offers for your electronic projects — there's actually another model gaining traction in the DIY community: the Pico.
Released in 2021, the Pico isn't a single-board computer like the classic Pi versions. Instead, it's a microcontroller similar to the Arduino. It's designed for controlling hardware-heavy builds, such as light displays and environment sensors, and it's compatible with both C and MicroPython out of the box. Unlike the classic Pi that now only comes in one model type (i.e., no more Model A, Model B+), the Pico gives you more options for your Raspberry Pi projects, two of which are the Pico and Pico W. But how do these two boards differ and where should you use each one?
What are Raspberry Pi Pico and Pico W?
Both the Pico and Pico W are part of the Raspberry Pi Pico 1 family, along with the Pico H and Pico WH (Pico and Pico W but with headers built-in). They're microcontroller boards that you can either pair with the classic Pi or use independently to power your project. Unlike the Pi boards which can run full-fledged operating systems, the Pico and Pico W are relatively less powerful and meant to directly execute the code uploaded to them. However, they are also less power-hungry, ideal for low-power builds.
Being part of the same family, the Pico and Pico W share plenty of similarities. For one, they're powered by the same Raspberry Pi-designed RP2040 chip, providing the two boards with similar key specs, such as a 2MB flash memory, 264kB high-performance SRAM, and a 12-bit analog-to-digital converter. Both boards also come with the same three-pin serial wire debug port, temperature sensor, and microUSB B port. Since the Pico and Pico W feature identical sizes and GPIO pinout layouts too, you can essentially interchange them in your basic electronic projects and connect them to the same Raspberry Pi Pico accessories. There aren't even major differences in setting up the Pico and Pico W, so when coding your projects, you'll have no trouble transitioning from one to the other.
However, despite the things the two have in common, they actually have a big difference in terms of functionality, and that distinction makes each one better suited for different types of projects.
How do the Pico W differ from the Pico?
The primary feature that sets the Pico W apart from the Pico is its varied options for connectivity. For the Pico, the only way to communicate with the board is via a cable plugged into the built-in micro-USB B port. It doesn't support any type of wireless connection.
On the other hand, the Pico W, just as its name suggests, doesn't only come with a USB port for wired access but also includes a host of wireless functionalities, specifically for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These extra connectivity options are thanks to the Infineon CYW4343 module board added onto the Pico W — it's the small metal rectangular module on the opposite end from the USB port. With the Infineon CYW4343, the Pico W packs in new features, such as Wi-Fi 4 2.4GHz wireless networking connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2 (support for both Bluetooth Classic and Bluetooth Low Energy), and Soft Access Point mode. This means you can now connect the Pico W to any Wi-Fi network, control it via Bluetooth, and even turn it into an access point for up to four external devices.
Besides the wireless connection options, you'll also notice a few minor differences between the Pico W and Pico. There's the operating temperature — the Pico can withstand anywhere from -4°F (-20°C) to 185°F (85°C), while the Pico W is built to only work from -4°F (-20°C) to 158°F (70°C). Since the new chip on the Pico W took up space, the debug pins were relocated to the middle of the board instead of staying at the far other end like they are on the Pico. And of course, you can't forget the price difference between the two microcontrollers. The Pico is a bit cheaper at $4, while you can get the Pico W for $6.
Which Pico should you pick for your project?
Raspberry Pi Pico projects come in many different shapes and forms, and depending on what they're intended to do, they require different types of boards too. The Pico is the ideal pick if you don't need wireless connectivity — perhaps the project is designed for offline use, you prefer wired over wireless control for its reliability, or you just want to keep the project simple. So it's a good idea to go with the Pico for projects like a macro USB keyboard, an SD card-based environment monitor, and an LCD display clock. Although there's only a $2 difference in the Pico and Pico W prices, you might also prefer the Pico to keep your expenses low, especially if you'll be using multiple boards in the project.
On the other hand, the Pico W is the better option for builds in need of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. This can range from projects involving remote control and real-time monitoring to cloud uploads and data extraction from the web. For instance, smart home devices like a smart doorbell and smart light that have to be connected to the internet for over-the-air control would benefit from a Pico W instead of the basic Pico. The same goes for a weather dashboard that pulls data from online weather services and an automatic watering system that logs data for online viewing. You might also want to stick with the Pico even for offline Bluetooth projects like a Bluetooth-controlled robot car or a Bluetooth gamepad.