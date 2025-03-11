Why Do Russian Ships Have Red Decks?

The ocean is a harsh, unforgiving place for people and vessels alike with its relentless waves and crushing depths. But the world's navies battle more than the waves every single day. The ocean's number one weapon is corrosion, a chemical reaction that degrades metal. The U.S. Navy invests billions of dollars each year to fight rust on its ships, and it's not alone in this endeavor. Part of the strategy is painting the decks with red lead paint, an anticorrosive covering that adds a layer between the ship's metal and the potentially harmful ocean air and water.

Most navies paint over the red with grey because it helps the ship blend in with the ocean's surface and make it more difficult to see from above. Russia has taken a different approach with many of its ships, keeping their decks a bright, recognizable red. There's no confirmation as to why it has done this, although some speculate that the USSR started this tradition because red represented its communist ideals, and Russia simply maintained it. It's not a uniform design choice, as evidenced by the grey deck of Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier. The U.S. also uses epoxy-based red paint on its ships that it doesn't paint over, although it's most often used at or below the waterline. This red paint helps defend against barnacle growth and guides maintenance crews and divers.

