What Does The TC Symbol Mean On Your Car's Dashboard?

Your car's dashboard is more than just a panel of controls and switches for the different features of your vehicle. It also serves as a warning system with its different symbols and indicator lights. Among these dashboard warning lights are the TC symbol on the instrument cluster. If you've ever noticed it lighting up, you might have wondered what it means and if it requires attention.

The TC on this symbol stands for "traction control," a safety feature developed in the 1980s as a means to prevent the wheels of a vehicle from losing grip while on the road. As its name implies, the feature ensures smooth application of power to the road, especially when on wet, snowy, muddy, or loose surfaces.

Traction control operates using various sensors, including speed sensors at each wheel to detect slippage. If one or more of your wheels begin to lose traction while driving, the system automatically adjusts engine power and selectively applies braking force to restore grip. This helps prevent skidding and loss of control, which are common causes of road accidents.

When the TC light flashes, it typically means that your car's traction control system is actively working to stabilize the vehicle. However, if it glows steadily and is accompanied by the anti-lock braking system (ABS) signal light, it could indicate a malfunction in the system that needs immediate attention. In this case, it's best to get to a repair facility as soon as possible.

