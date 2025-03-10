What Kind Of MPG Does A Commercial Airplane Get?

One of the things many buyers look at when purchasing a car is its fuel efficiency. After all, you have to pay for gas, so owning one of the most fuel-efficient cars on the market will definitely help out your wallet. This is no different when someone is buying an airplane — whether for themselves or for a company. In fact, fuel is one of the two major expenses of any airline; this accounts for around 20% of its operational costs and could make or break the company in the short term.

This is why airline manufacturers are always looking for ways to improve the fuel efficiency of their jets. Although other factors like acquisition costs, range, capacity, maintenance, fleet commonality, and geopolitics could influence which airplane models a company will opt for, how much jet fuel a particular aircraft model uses per flight is also one of the things that a company would look at when making a purchase decision. This is the reason why the Convair 990 Coronado, one of the fastest airliners to every take to skies, was a failure.

However, an airliner's fuel efficiency isn't exactly measured the same way we measure it in cars. So, this is how aircraft manufacturers and airlines measure the fuel efficiency of a commercial jet.

