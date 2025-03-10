Can You Be Arrested Just For Joining An Outlaw Motorcycle Gang?

Outlaw motorcycle gangs are as much a part of the American criminal mystique as cowboys, bootleggers, and gangster rap. Born of the angst of World War II veterans acclimating to their new civilian lifestyles, they've grown from small social clubs into multinational criminal organizations. The Hells Angels' website counts 64 countries in which they're active. And although outlaw motorcycle gangs only account for an FBI-estimated 2.5% of American gang membership, they're disproportionally responsible for gang-related violence and drug offenses.

Members of the Hells Angels, Bandidos, Pagans, Outlaws, and other criminal outlaw motorcycle gangs are colloquially known as one-percenters. Initially used to illustrate how the vast majority of motorcyclists are law-abiding, this term is now worn like a badge of honor by the big four outlaw motorcycle gangs. Emerging from a controversial Life magazine article documenting debauched riots at the 1947 American Motorcyclist Association races in Hollister, California, the distinction underpins a difficulty for both riders and law enforcement: while the differences between outlaw motorcycle gangs and motorcycle clubs are distinct, not all members of outlaw gangs are involved in criminal activities. Often, determining members' criminality is difficult — even for the members.

With this in mind, many wonder whether membership alone is enough to throw them into the same legal bucket as one-percenters. To find out, we turned to lawyer and retired FBI agent Bobby Chacon, whose 27-year career included becoming an expert on the Jamaican Posse gangs, establishing the bureau's underwater forensic program, and counterterrorism postings in Baghdad and Athens.