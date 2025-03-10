Want The Best Tires For Your Tesla? Look For These Sidewall Codes

There's a debate in the Tesla community over whether you need to get Tesla-approved tires for your car. But how do you even know if a tire is Tesla-approved? Luckily, there are codes on the tire that indicate if it has been approved by Tesla or not. According to Tesla, the car brand marks approved tires with a "T." If you see "T0" on a tire, that means it was the first approved version. You may also see T1, T2, T3, and onward to indicate an update to that tire's technology and performance.

Advertisement

Tesla claims tires with the "T" symbol have been co-developed between Tesla and the tire companies it works with, including Hankook, Continental, Michelin, and Pirelli. The official site explains, "As there are [a] vast number of variables to optimize how a tire performs, we utilize virtual development iterations, which uses computer modeling and other tools to evaluate potential tire designs before actually building the tires. This process allows noise, ride, handling, and efficiency to be designed and optimized in parallel, shortening the development time and integrating the latest materials available from our tire suppliers."

But the question remains: Do you actually need a Tesla-approved tire for your model? Or can it be any tire that fits your car's dimensions and driving needs?

Advertisement