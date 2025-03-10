Want The Best Tires For Your Tesla? Look For These Sidewall Codes
There's a debate in the Tesla community over whether you need to get Tesla-approved tires for your car. But how do you even know if a tire is Tesla-approved? Luckily, there are codes on the tire that indicate if it has been approved by Tesla or not. According to Tesla, the car brand marks approved tires with a "T." If you see "T0" on a tire, that means it was the first approved version. You may also see T1, T2, T3, and onward to indicate an update to that tire's technology and performance.
Tesla claims tires with the "T" symbol have been co-developed between Tesla and the tire companies it works with, including Hankook, Continental, Michelin, and Pirelli. The official site explains, "As there are [a] vast number of variables to optimize how a tire performs, we utilize virtual development iterations, which uses computer modeling and other tools to evaluate potential tire designs before actually building the tires. This process allows noise, ride, handling, and efficiency to be designed and optimized in parallel, shortening the development time and integrating the latest materials available from our tire suppliers."
But the question remains: Do you actually need a Tesla-approved tire for your model? Or can it be any tire that fits your car's dimensions and driving needs?
What makes a tire Tesla-approved?
While you don't necessarily need to get tires with Tesla's literal stamp of approval on them, Tesla models do require special tires in the sense that there are some requirements to keep in mind when finding the right fit. First, Tesla — like other electric vehicles — requires tires with an XL load rating (except for the base Model 3, which can get away with a lower rating). This is due to EVs being heavier than the average car due to their battery packs. Tesla-approved tires also have low rolling resistance, thanks to their specific tread pattern and stiffness.
Tesla-approved tires are also created with noise reduction in mind, known for their acoustic polyurethane foam lining. Tesla claims this foam reduces the peak noise to 6 dB at 200 Hz, making music and conversations clearer. Having a tire with foam is not required, but you'll hear a lot more road noise without it since there's no combustion engine to drown it out.
There are also plenty of other things to consider when choosing the best tire for your Tesla beyond its EV compatibility. This includes how often you drive and how long your commute is, the weather conditions in your area, and your budget.