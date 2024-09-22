How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Tesla Model Y

Tesla has made a lot of headlines in recent years, thanks largely to the widely debated (and packed with cool interior features) Tesla Cybertruck. However, it's worth remembering that there's far more to the brand than its angular truck offering. Tesla has made quite a name for itself in the realm of electric vehicles, offering several models that don't rely on fossil fuels to get around town. Arguably the foremost is the Tesla Model Y, which arrived in 2020 and has made some serious headway in becoming the company's flagship ride.

As of 2023, the Model Y has become the world's best-selling car, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's solid, relatively environmentally conscious, and packs in some hidden features owners likely want to know about. Sure, the Model Y does have some common problems, but it's no lemon. It's worth taking care of from top to bottom, using the right parts for its operation and your specific use of it.

There's perhaps no better place to start in this regard than with the Model Y's tires, as they can greatly affect the car's performance in ways good and, if chosen incorrectly, bad. If you're in the market for new Model Y tires, here are some important factors to consider before having them put on.

