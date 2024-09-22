How To Choose The Best Tires For Your Tesla Model Y
Tesla has made a lot of headlines in recent years, thanks largely to the widely debated (and packed with cool interior features) Tesla Cybertruck. However, it's worth remembering that there's far more to the brand than its angular truck offering. Tesla has made quite a name for itself in the realm of electric vehicles, offering several models that don't rely on fossil fuels to get around town. Arguably the foremost is the Tesla Model Y, which arrived in 2020 and has made some serious headway in becoming the company's flagship ride.
As of 2023, the Model Y has become the world's best-selling car, and it's not hard to figure out why. It's solid, relatively environmentally conscious, and packs in some hidden features owners likely want to know about. Sure, the Model Y does have some common problems, but it's no lemon. It's worth taking care of from top to bottom, using the right parts for its operation and your specific use of it.
There's perhaps no better place to start in this regard than with the Model Y's tires, as they can greatly affect the car's performance in ways good and, if chosen incorrectly, bad. If you're in the market for new Model Y tires, here are some important factors to consider before having them put on.
Recognize your tire specifications and budget
Before doing anything in regard to purchasing new tires, it's important to note the tires already on your Tesla Model Y and the information they contain. The Tesla website plainly outlines how to interpret the numbers on your tires, which cover their width, aspect ratio, treadwear grade, traction grade, and age. With this information in mind, you can ensure you're purchasing the correct size and dimensions for your car, and once you know that, you can really get shopping — within your budget, of course.
The numbers on your current tires aren't the only ones you should have on your mind when Model Y tire shopping. As with any kind of auto part shopping, you should be well aware of what you can afford, especially if you aren't putting them on yourself. Before labor costs, Model Y tires tend to range in price from $195 to $450 or more, so if you want to get all four done, you'll want to budget accordingly. Generally, more expensive tires will offer a smoother, more comfortable ride, but there's nothing wrong with going with a less pricey set if need be.
Know your roads (and how often you use them)
Beyond your budget, another crucial element to selecting Model Y tires is your level of use. Do you have a long commute to work every day? Or is your car more so used for leisure? Due to the car's added weight as an electric vehicle and the near-instant torque that comes with such a setup, Model Y tires tend to wear out much quicker than their gas-powered counterparts. If you put it through its paces consistently, something with a higher treadwear grade is in your best interest. If not, you can probably get away with a lower-grade set of tires.
Additionally, just as important as how much you're driving is where you're driving. If you drive somewhere constantly warm, sunny, and dry, summer tires are your best bet, just as winter tires are right for colder, snowier, icier regions. All-season Model Y tires will hold up just fine in mild warm temperatures, rain, and light snow, while all-weather tires are capable of handling, well, all weather conditions. High levels of rain and snowfall warrant opting for tires with higher traction grades.
Refer to the Tesla Model Y tire guide
So you know what size and shape you need, what you're willing to pay, how often you'll be driving on them, and in what conditions. What's next for your Model Y tire-buying odyssey? If you're not too knowledgeable about tire brands and which are the best fit for your vehicle, there's a handy Model Y tire buying guide, providing you with the information you need to select your specific tires.
In addition to recommending tires from top brands like Michelin, Pirelli, and Falken, Tesla's Model Y tire guide explains the strengths of each tire. This way, you can buy confidently, knowing the tires you're getting fit all the right criteria. Need to plow through snow and navigate cold, wet conditions? Continental's VikingContact 7s could be right for you. What about warm and wet or dry areas? Look no further than the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 or 4S. Thanks to this guide, you're likely to easily find just the right set of tires for you.
For the sake of your safety and your vehicle's health, selecting the right tires is a major responsibility. With the proper research and knowledge on your side, selecting the correct set for your Tesla Model Y will prove no problem.