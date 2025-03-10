What Transmission Does A 7.3 Power Stroke Have?

Introduced in 1994, the 7.3L Power Stroke engine was offered as the diesel engine of choice in Ford's heavy-duty range of pickups. The introduction of the Power Stroke V8 saw Ford's diesel-powered trucks benefit from direct injection and turbocharging technology for the first time, catapulting them leaps and bounds ahead of both competitors and preceding models. Keen to impress, Ford ensured the Power Stroke diesel engine offered drivers plenty of grunt, with peak power and torque arriving near the end of the engine's production run, at 275 horsepower and 525 lb-ft.

The most powerful Power Stroke configurations were reserved for trucks equipped with manual transmissions, while automatic Super Duty trucks sported slightly lower outputs in order to not stress the transmission. Before being replaced in 2003 by the 6.0L Power Stroke, a variety of hard-wearing automatic and manual transmissions were available throughout the 7.3 Power Stroke's lifetime. Here's a closer look at the transmissions which were mated to the 7.3L Power Stroke V8 during its nine-year production run.