What Does 'S' Stand For On Engine Oil Packaging?

For any vehicle, the most important factor in prolonging its usability and preserving its performance is regular maintenance and servicing. For vehicle maintenance, oil changes are essential because of the critical function that motor oil serves. When choosing which oil to use, it is important to check the vehicle manual and the information found on the oil container.

Motor oil containers or packaging normally have labels that show the API (American Petroleum Institute) specifications of the oil. Among the many numbers and letters indicated as the product category is the letter S, a classification meant to show that the oil is used for spark or service ignition engines.

A spark or service ignition engine is the most common type of internal combustion engine and is normally fueled by gasoline. As the name indicates, a spark engine uses a spark plug to ignite the fuel-air mixture in the cylinders. Engine oils that have the S designation are formulated specifically for gasoline engines and have lower viscosity to help with lubrication and fuel efficiency and contain fewer additives.

