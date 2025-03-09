Forgetful? These 5 Gadgets Can Be Helpful Reminders

It's fairly normal to forget about things from time to time, but it can become frustrating if it happens too often. Sure, reminders and calendar apps on your phone are great for keeping track of important tasks, but they aren't practical for everyday basics like drinking enough water, taking your medication on time, or keeping track of frequently misplaced items like keys or wallets.

Fortunately, there are several gadgets that can help you avoid those forgetful moments and the stress that comes with them. And no, we're not talking about using your smartwatch or setting up reminders on your smart speaker—you likely already know about them.

If you often find yourself forgetting simple yet important things or know someone who could use a bit of help in staying organized, you'll surely find these gadgets useful. We've listed five gadgets here, and you can find how and why we picked them at the end of this read.