How To Wash A Makita Heated Jacket Without Frying The Battery

Heated jackets date back to the early 1920s, and over the years, they've become a reliable way for many people to endure the cold. The Makita heated jacket, for example, is a popular choice that not only keeps you warm but is also safe to wear in bad weather, including rain and snow. However, the real problem lies not with the jacket's performance but how it should be cleaned.

The Makita heated jacket requires special attention when washing, and it's important to always follow directions as presented in the company's user manual. That manual states that the battery holder and the battery must be removed before washing the jacket. The power cable must then be placed in the battery pocket and closed with the fastener.

The user manual also recommends washing the jacket on a gentle cycle in water under 30ºC or 86ºF. The use of bleach is not recommended, nor is wringing the jacket by hand to remove excess water once it's finished washing. Instead of using the dryer, the jacket should be line-dried.