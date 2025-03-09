How To Wash A Makita Heated Jacket Without Frying The Battery
Heated jackets date back to the early 1920s, and over the years, they've become a reliable way for many people to endure the cold. The Makita heated jacket, for example, is a popular choice that not only keeps you warm but is also safe to wear in bad weather, including rain and snow. However, the real problem lies not with the jacket's performance but how it should be cleaned.
The Makita heated jacket requires special attention when washing, and it's important to always follow directions as presented in the company's user manual. That manual states that the battery holder and the battery must be removed before washing the jacket. The power cable must then be placed in the battery pocket and closed with the fastener.
The user manual also recommends washing the jacket on a gentle cycle in water under 30ºC or 86ºF. The use of bleach is not recommended, nor is wringing the jacket by hand to remove excess water once it's finished washing. Instead of using the dryer, the jacket should be line-dried.
The Makita heated jacket's user manual gives important safety tips
The Makita Corporation began in 1915 as a small motor sales and repair company. Fast-forward to the present, Makita is a worldwide tool manufacturer that does business in over 40 countries. While Makita's wide variety of tools are used by mechanics, homeowners, and others, the company's heated jacket has also been a hit with customers who often have to brave the elements. For buyer's information, Makita has published an online user manual detailing how to wash the jacket and handle the battery.
Makita recommends that if you notice the battery's runtime isn't what it used to be, the jacket should be removed, as there's a possibility of overheating. The battery, which should only be the Makita brand, cannot get wet or stored with any other metal objects. If the battery is damaged in any way, it should be replaced. Always be wary of the fake Makita batteries when purchasing a new one.
Makita warns that the control unit cannot get wet at any time during the washing process. The control unit should also always work, and if it suddenly can't turn on or off, the jacket must be repaired. Makita also advises checking the jacket often for any sort of visible damage that could potentially make the garment dangerous to wear. If you're wearing the jacket and suspect anything's wrong, it should be turned off and removed immediately.