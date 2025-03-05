Apple's 2025 Mac Studio Pairs New M3 Ultra With Thunderbolt 5 And A Memory Boost

Apple has just announced the new Mac Studio pro desktop, after testing for the M3 Ultra chip started two years ago. It's now being called the most powerful Mac ever made. Aimed at professionals working both at home and at studios, the new M3 Ultra chip provides a higher memory capacity, improved graphics, and advanced AI capabilities. Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering John Ternus called the desktop a "complete game-changer," pointing out its 16TB of "superfast" storage and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity.

In its official announcement of the Mac Studio, Apple stated that the M3 Ultra's performance is "two times faster" than the M4 Max, thanks to many record-breaking specs. The M3 Ultra has up to a 32-core CPU with 24 performance cores, which is the most CPU cores to ever be in a Mac, and up to an 80-core GPU, which is more than any previous Apple Silicon chip. The M3 Ultra also has over 800GB per second of unified memory bandwidth — it starts with 96GB of unified memory and can be configured up to 512GB, the most unified memory on any personal computer ever.

Another major performance upgrade that comes with the M3 Ultra is Thunderbolt 5. According to Apple, Thunderbolt 5 allows the Mac Studio to reach up to 120GB per second data transfer speeds, which is "more than double" of the Thunderbolt 4. This is yet another feature that makes the new Mac Studio focused on productivity for professionals, providing faster data transfer speeds for external storage, docking, and hub solutions. Each Thunderbolt 5 port has a custom-designed controller on the chip.

