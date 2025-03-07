Can Your Phone Case Affect Your Wi-Fi And Cellular Signal?

With many smartphones costing upwards of $1000 (and even budget phones costing several hundred dollars), most of us want to do all we can to protect our investment. A common way to do that is to buy a phone case from a reputable brand. These cases promise to keep our phones free from dings, scratches, and accidental drops that so commonly happen when we go about our daily lives. While there are many ways to protect your smartphone without a bulky case, phone cases are so good at what they do that they've become a must-have, with many of us buying them at the same time we buy a new phone.

While you may think about things like durability when picking out a new case, questions about how it'll affect your Wi-Fi and cellular signal might not come to mind. Even if you've had trouble connecting to a Wi-Fi network or picking up a cellular signal, you probably don't immediately blame it on your phone case. And you'd be correct — phone cases generally don't have any effect on your phone's ability to connect to Wi-Fi or cellular networks. That being said, there are some exceptions to this, and it has a lot to do with the material used to make the case and its design. If you suspect your phone case interferes with your signal, try removing it to see if your connection improves. If it does, your case may be at fault.

