3 Of The Rarest Toyota Land Cruisers Ever Made

The original version of the Toyota Land Cruiser was released almost 75 years ago and has continued to be one of the most popular four-wheel-drive vehicles worldwide. The Land Cruiser's sturdy design gives it strong off-road capability and durability, and the 2024 Land Cruiser marked its return to the U.S. market after a three-year hiatus. The origins of the Land Cruiser stretch back to early World War II, when the Japanese military asked Toyota to produce a vehicle similar to a U.S. Army Willys Bantam GP they found abandoned. Toyota reverse-engineered the Willys Jeep, producing a utility vehicle named the AK. Further development on the AK led to the production model AK10, which is considered to be the ancestor of the Land Cruiser.

Advertisement

By 1950, during the outbreak of the Korean War, the U.S. government enlisted Toyota to manufacture 1,000 vehicles using the Willys Jeep as a template. Utilizing the insights gained during the production of the AK10, Toyota engineers created the Toyota Jeep BJ in 1951, which was bigger and more powerful than the Jeep it was modeled on. During its early run, Willys filed a trademark violation against Toyota because of its use of the Jeep name. In response, Toyota dropped the name Jeep and renamed the vehicle the Land Cruiser in 1954. This was the brainstorm of technical director Hanji Umehara and reflected its ability to tackle difficult terrain without much effort. Today, buying a used Land Cruiser starts with choosing between the various models in Light Duty, Heavy Duty, and Station Wagon formats. In 2019, Toyota announced that sales of the Land Cruiser had reached the 10 million mark. Despite these prolific production numbers, some models of the Land Cruiser are rare because of their limited manufacturing cycle.

Advertisement